Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $5.57 on Major Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $785.77 million and approximately $95.76 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00009589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,054,575,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,054,356,164.383368 with 195,399,692.133368 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.84626151 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $86,058,440.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

