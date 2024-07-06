Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.11% of Centene worth $44,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Centene stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,076. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

