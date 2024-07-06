Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 974,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,478. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

