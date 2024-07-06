Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.68. 3,950,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

