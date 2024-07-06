Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 187,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,383. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.