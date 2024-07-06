Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 538,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,032. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

