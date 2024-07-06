Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VXUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. 2,253,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

