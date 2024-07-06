Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $138.40. 1,605,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,715. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

