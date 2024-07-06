Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. 8,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

