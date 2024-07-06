Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.50. 548,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,681. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.10 and its 200 day moving average is $517.22.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

