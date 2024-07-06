Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $252.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

