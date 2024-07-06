CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Shares Up 1%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.79. Approximately 1,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

