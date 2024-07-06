Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 4,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $77,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,565,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,446,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

