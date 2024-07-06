Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

C opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

