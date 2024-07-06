Citigroup Lowers Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 212,386.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 299,465 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

