CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $226.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.90.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average is $208.24. CME Group has a 1 year low of $180.11 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,563,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

