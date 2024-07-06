Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.
Coats Group Stock Up 1.3 %
COA stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.05) on Thursday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,082.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36.
Coats Group Company Profile
