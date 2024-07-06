Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Coats Group Stock Up 1.3 %

COA stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.05) on Thursday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,082.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

