Cognition Therapeutics’ (CGTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw reissued their buy rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $76.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.