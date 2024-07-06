Comparing Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -3.90% 1.84% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.16 million 2.13 -$5.79 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $1.54 billion 0.17 -$16.78 million ($0.14) -22.50

Analyst Recommendations

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 1 0 1 0 2.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Golden Sun Health Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods. It also provides traditional learning systems under the Anglo, Pitágoras, Rede Cristã de Educação, Maxi Ético, Fibonacci, Mackenzie, and Amplia brands; ongoing training for educators; and services to partner schools, including consulting services for school management and the organization of events, and a proprietary and differentiated evaluation system for partner schools and their students. In addition, the company offers Plurall that provides a digital learning experience and allows for tailor-made adjustments for each school; Plurall Maestro that develops digital solutions to help educators in planning and conducting classes; PROFS, a teacher training program; O Líder em Mim, a program with content, methodology, teaching material, and training to develop leadership; English Stars, an English educational platform; EduAll, a bilingual program to enhance its current solutions; Plurall Olímpico, a content for scientific competitions; MindMakers to develop leadership, collaboration, and persistence through multidisciplinary problem-solving exercises; Matific that provides interactive learning environments and adaptable worksheets; Plurall Store; Plurall Adapta for adaptive learning sessions; Plurall MeuProf to connect students with professors for private tutoring; Prepara to prepare students for external assessments; Leader in Me to develop socio-emotional competencies of K12 students; Education Systems, a structured teaching system for K12 students and teachers; and Prepara ENEM. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

