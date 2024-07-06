Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.15. 256,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,789. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

