Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 1.28% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YSEP. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of BATS:YSEP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

