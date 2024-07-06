Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,525,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,342,000.

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.26. 426,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,304. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

