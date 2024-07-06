Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 585,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,277,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. 1,461,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

