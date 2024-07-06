Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $83.51. 3,216,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

