Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. 83,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

