Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $97.90 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,193 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $97,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,281,000 after buying an additional 194,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

