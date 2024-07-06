Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

