Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,126,000 after buying an additional 475,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 523.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $181.59. 361,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average of $179.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

