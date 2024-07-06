Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,131 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.