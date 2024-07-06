Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after buying an additional 106,243 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,752,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.33. 1,198,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.