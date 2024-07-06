Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,498 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,230,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 103,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,843,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 23,488,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,246,980. The company has a market cap of $316.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

