Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

