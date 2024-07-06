Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.500-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Constellation Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

