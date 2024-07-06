Contrasting Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 12.93% 5.74% 3.23% Sable Offshore N/A -480.87% -53.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Sable Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 0 4 1 2.83 Sable Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Sable Offshore has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Sable Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $303.26 million 5.29 $66.54 million $0.60 28.02 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Sable Offshore on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.