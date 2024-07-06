Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their buy rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of CORZ opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

