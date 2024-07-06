Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 200,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,023,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $23.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $885.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $816.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $524.63 and a fifty-two week high of $886.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.