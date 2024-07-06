Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $28.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.

BASE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,562 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Couchbase by 13.9% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $2,077,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

