Critical Comparison: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) versus CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 CRISPR Therapeutics 2 8 8 0 2.33

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 534.22%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $75.71, indicating a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -167.29% CRISPR Therapeutics N/A -11.56% -9.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($11.41) -0.64 CRISPR Therapeutics $270.00 million 16.70 -$153.61 million ($2.72) -19.52

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.