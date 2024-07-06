CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.68. 1,908,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,266. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 735.26, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.11.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.