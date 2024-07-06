CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $271.93. 123,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.82 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.