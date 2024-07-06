CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %
PEP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.10.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.