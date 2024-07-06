DA Davidson Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $80.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Shares of TREX opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,419 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 670,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

