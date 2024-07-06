Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $16,618,978.75 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 7th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $13,954,857.95.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 420.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

