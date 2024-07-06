Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DAY. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of DAY opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.62. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

