DecisionPoint Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,572 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 28.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $72,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.49. 1,001,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,848. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

