Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

