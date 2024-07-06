Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

DK opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -80.65%.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $78,241 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 355,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 182.1% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 81,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

