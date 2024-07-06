Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DLR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.44. 1,261,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,774. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

