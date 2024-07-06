Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DISV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 220,294 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

