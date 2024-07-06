Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lowered by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after buying an additional 2,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,740,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,820,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

